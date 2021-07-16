Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 22,198 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of WDC opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

