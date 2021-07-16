Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,944 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

NYSE URI opened at $314.71 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.06. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

