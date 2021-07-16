eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.64 million, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

