eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.
Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.64 million, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
