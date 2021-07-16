Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESLT stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.