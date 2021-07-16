Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

