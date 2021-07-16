Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 935

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

ECM has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.39) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 37.38. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.