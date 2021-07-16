Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $108.34 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $108.34 million and approximately $245,703.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,881,291,316 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

