Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELDN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eledon Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $88,700.00. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

