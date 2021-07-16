Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMNSF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Elementis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

