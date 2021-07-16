Elitium Price Reaches $2.86 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00008876 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $79.74 million and $372,708.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00837272 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

