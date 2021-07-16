Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 801,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 745,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.