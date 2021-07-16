Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

