Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 63,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,721 shares.The stock last traded at 24.82 and had previously closed at 23.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 27.94.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

