Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 63,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,721 shares.The stock last traded at 24.82 and had previously closed at 23.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 27.94.
Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.