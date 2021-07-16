Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Endo International reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.