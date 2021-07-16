Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 4.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 59,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,713,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 752,719 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

