Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

