EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

