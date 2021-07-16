EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 249,016 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,242,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 125,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $107.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.