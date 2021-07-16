EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

SCHP opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

