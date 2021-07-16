EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,964 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

