EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce sales of $110.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $113.11 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $97.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $444.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $453.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $504.88 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $511.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

