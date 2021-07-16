Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

