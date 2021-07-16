Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

