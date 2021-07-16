Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AO World plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AO World in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AO World’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AOWDF stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. AO World has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

