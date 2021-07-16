Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Insider Purchases £148.40 in Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Richard Harpham bought 424 shares of Escape Hunt stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($193.89).

Shares of LON:ESC opened at GBX 34.15 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.46. Escape Hunt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

