Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $41.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.16 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $2,022,000.00. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.