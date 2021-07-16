Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 100,000 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $2,022,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $49.09.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

