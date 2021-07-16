Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 172,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,790,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,671,000 after buying an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

