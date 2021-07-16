Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

NYSE APD opened at $288.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

