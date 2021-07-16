Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

