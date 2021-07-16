Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $296.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.47 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

