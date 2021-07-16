Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $610.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.