Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64.

