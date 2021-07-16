Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 724 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

