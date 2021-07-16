Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.78.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $130.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

