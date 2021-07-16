Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $813,960.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $813,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Everi by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Everi by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Everi by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Everi by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

