Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.