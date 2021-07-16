Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $160.00 at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,374,624.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,074 shares of company stock worth $4,550,796. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

