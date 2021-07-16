Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 38.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 318,726 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,816. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

