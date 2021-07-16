EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.50 at National Bank Financial

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $340.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

