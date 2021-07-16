F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of F5 Networks worth $59,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,399. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

