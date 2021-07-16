Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Increased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,386 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.70. The company had a trading volume of 360,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

