Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce $2.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $2.26. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $519.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.