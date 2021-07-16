FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 135,468 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FST stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

