Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Shares of FRCOY opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.