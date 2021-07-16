FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Down 58.0% in June

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 397,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FedNat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedNat in the first quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedNat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.92. FedNat has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.89.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

