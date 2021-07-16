Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 8,446.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,446.82 ($110.36).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON FERG opened at £102.20 ($133.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,787.09. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,707.12 ($87.63) and a fifty-two week high of £105.49 ($137.82). The company has a market capitalization of £22.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.