Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMAR. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $1,915,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 238.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $286,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.