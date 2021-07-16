Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

GOOG stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,623.94. 16,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,466.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

