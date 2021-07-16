Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.51. 1,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,836. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

